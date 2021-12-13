Vaalco spuds first well in drilling campaign offshore Gabon

Vaalco Energy has commenced its 2021-2022 drilling campaign offshore Gabon with the Etame 8H-ST well.

Under a contract announced by Vaalco in early summer, an unnamed jackup provided by Borr Drilling was recently deployed to the Etame platform and has commenced activities on the Etame 8H-ST development well. The well is expected to be completed in January with production expected later in Q1 2022. This sidetrack of an existing well is targeting existing Gamba hydrocarbons in the Etame field that have not previously been produced by prior wells, and is the first well of a four-well campaign.

Vaalco said in a statement that the drilling campaign is expected to increase net production by 7,000-8,000 bbl/day of oil.

“We believe that executing another successful drilling campaign with the goal of adding material production and reserves will significantly improve our size and scale, further enhancing our ability to execute on our accretive future growth initiatives,” said Vaalco CEO George Maxwell.