Valaris announces new Chief Financial Officer

Valaris announced that Chris Weber has commenced his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.

Mr Weber previously served as Chief Financial Officer of LUFKIN Industries, a provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Abaco Drilling Technologies, Halliburton and Parker Drilling , and also held senior finance roles at Valaris predecessor companies, Ensco and Pride International.

“I am pleased to welcome Chris to the Valaris Executive Management Committee, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the positive momentum we are seeing in our business. Chris’ deep industry experience further strengthens our leadership team and will help us execute our strategy of being value driven, focused and responsible in our decision making in order to maximize shareholder value,” said Valaris President and CEO Anton Dibowitz.