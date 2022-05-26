Valaris announces new executive leadership appointments

Valaris announced the appointment of three new members to its executive management committee. Chris Weber will join Valaris as Senior VP and CFO and Matt Lyne will join the company as Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer in Q3 2022. Davor Vukadin, the company’s Associate General Counsel, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

“With the addition of these executives, I strongly believe that we have the right leadership team in place to continue building on the positive momentum we are seeing in the business. Our focus will remain on delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations for our customers while building upon our important strategic pillars of being value driven, focused and responsible in our decision making in order to maximize shareholder value,” said Anton Dibowitz, Valaris President and CEO.

Darin Gibbins, who is serving as interim CFO, will continue in his role as Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer after Mr Weber joins the Company. Elizabeth Darby, who served as interim General Counsel, is continuing in her role as Chief Compliance Officer. Christophe Raimbault will continue to serve as Vice President and interim Head of Marketing and remain with the Company after Mr Lyne joins.

Mr Weber previously served as CFO of LUFKIN Industries, the leading global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. He also served as CFO of Abaco Drilling Technologies, Halliburton and Parker Drilling Company, and also held senior finance roles at Valaris predecessor companies, Ensco and Pride International.

Mr Lyne joins Valaris from Seadrill, where he served in a number of senior marketing and commercial roles for more than 12 years, most recently as Executive VP, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer. He also held a number of senior operational and functional roles with Transocean before joining Seadrill. Mr Lyne has over 20 years of offshore drilling experience in various international locations.

Mr Vukadin has been with Valaris for eight years, helping to drive legal strategy on a wide range of matters including strategic transactions, mergers and acquisitions, complex negotiations and securities offerings. Before being named to his current position, he served as Associate General Counsel and Secretary. Prior to joining Valaris, Mr Vukadin practiced corporate and securities law with the law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright for thirteen years.