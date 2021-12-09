Valaris appoints Anton Dibowitz as President, CEO

Valaris announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Anton Dibowitz as President and CEO, effective 8 December. Mr Dibowitz, who has been serving as interim President and CEO of Valaris since 3 September, is also a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Anton has done a tremendous job leading Valaris over the past three months and we are delighted for him to continue building upon this positive momentum in a permanent capacity,” said Elizabeth Leykum, Chair of the Board of Valaris. “After a thorough and deliberative search process, the Board unanimously agreed that Anton’s extensive knowledge of Valaris and the offshore drilling industry make him exceptionally qualified to lead this company forward and deliver value for shareholders.”

“It has been an honor to lead such a talented team at Valaris these past three months, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue our work together,” Mr Dibowitz said. “I am encouraged by the continued steady increase in activity we have seen across our business, evidenced by the addition of more than $2.1 billion of backlog year to date. Valaris has proven that we are an organization with the scale, geographic diversity and best-in-class fleet to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver exceptional service to our customers around the world. Valaris has a bright future and I look forward to working closely with the Board and executive team to further solidify our position as the offshore driller of choice.”