Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valaris awarded contract extensions from BP, TotalEnergies

Apr 7, 2022
0 262 1 minute read

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with an associated contract backlog of $181 million. Among them, BP awarded the company two-year contract extensions in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM) for the managed rigs Mad Dog and Thunder Horse. The contract extensions were effective 27 January. Valaris also received a one-well contract extension from TotalEnergies for the drillship VALARIS DS-15 offshore Brazil. The option well is in direct continuation of the current firm program and has an estimated duration of 100 days.

ARO Drilling awarded a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco for the standard duty modern jackup VALARIS 140. This contract relates to the previously disclosed three-year bareboat charter agreement between Valaris and ARO Drilling.

An eight-well contract for the VALARIS DS-11 in the GOM was novated from TotalEnergies to Equinor. No material changes to the contract resulted from eh novation. 

VALARIS 67 has been sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet.

Apr 7, 2022
0 262 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

NOK 2.3 billion to be invested to recover more oil from Gullfaks

Jan 15, 2019

Wood Mackenzie: Annual Exploration Survey results indicate industry optimism

May 13, 2019

No easy resolution in sight for jackups’ oversupply headache

Mar 24, 2010

Multilayer mapping-while-drilling service delivers real-time insights to optimize reservoir exposure

Mar 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button