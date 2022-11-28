Valaris awarded contract from BP for DS-12 drillship offshore Egypt

Valaris’s drillship VALARIS DS-12 has been awarded a four-well contract with BP offshore Egypt. The contract is expected to commence in late Q3 or early Q4 2023 and has an estimated duration of 320 days. The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is $136.4 million.

“We are honored that BP has chosen VALARIS DS-12 for their upcoming development campaign offshore Egypt. The rig has a long and successful track record with the customer, having worked for BP in several locations offshore Africa, including Egypt, over the past three and a half years. We look forward to partnering with BP on another successful campaign,” said Valaris President and CEO Anton Dibowitz.