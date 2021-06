Valaris was awarded a 200-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for VALARIS JU-250 (Bob Palmer), a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jackup. The extension is in direct continuation of the existing contract and, as a result, the VALARIS JU-250 is now expected to be under contract through the end of 2021.

ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco has been extended for the same period.