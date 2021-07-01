Variable high-temp packers, top seals added to Variable Bore Rams inventory

Variable Bore Rams (VBR), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ram and blowout preventer (BOP) component provider, has added Cameron’s new variable high-temperature packers and top seals to its inventory. The products are designed to deliver the functionality of a variable ram assembly in high-temperature and high H2S applications.

The 13 5/8 in. 3 – 10 M U 3 ½ in. x 5 ½ in. packers and top seals are proven to operate in extreme conditions during drilling operations and will provide VBR customers with added reliability in extreme operating conditions.

Chip Marshall, VBR’s CEO and President, said, “We are pleased to add Cameron’s new variable high-temperature packers and top seals to our inventory and look forward to seeing our customers use them to improve their efficiencies in fields commonly known to produce higher operating temperatures and elevated hydrogen sulfide gas concentrations.”

The products are rated API 16A, 4th edition, PR2; 30 F to 300 F, up to 35% H2S concentrations.