Viking Completion Technology awarded multiple contracts from MENA operators

Viking Completion Technology, a provider of upper completion equipment to the oil and gas industry, has announced multiple contract wins valued at more than $7 million. The projects will see Viking deliver its full portfolio of well completion manufacture and design services to major operators in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

These latest contract wins encompass Viking’s product portfolio of completion packers, sliding side doors, landing nipples and associated completion accessories, as well as its completion design and installation services. With scope for expansion, the contract wins comprise local operations in the UAE as well as the export of equipment and provision of services in Iraq and Oman.

“These contract wins are a testament to our highly regarded preparation and installation services and our robust in-house testing and validation capabilities,” said Willie Morrison, Viking Completion Technology Managing Director. “We look forward to continuing to provide our leading well completion services to the global oil and gas industry. With trial wells for new technology underway in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the potential for securing additional contracts in the near future is high, and the outlook for Viking is very positive.”