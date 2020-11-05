Home / People, Companies and Products / vSM North America strengthens strengthens market position, acquires nickel alloys inventory

vSM North America strengthens strengthens market position, acquires nickel alloys inventory

It has been announced that voestalpine Specialty Metals (vSM) has acquired the nickel (718 NACE and 925) inventory from the thyssenkrupp oil and gas facility in Houston, TX.

The announcement confirms the strategic importance of the North American market for vSM. The investment substantially strengthens its raw material offering and continues its commitment to providing oil and gas customers with the a high level of quality, service and on-time delivery.

Additionally, vSM announced the addition of Kathy Gray to its North America team. Ms Gray joins vSM’s sales organization in Houston from thyssenkrupp and brings with her over 30 years of experience in the specialty metals space within oil and gas.

