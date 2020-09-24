Weatherford and Safe Influx to integrate managed pressure drilling, automated well control technology

Weatherford announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safe Influx. Under the MoU, the companies will cooperate globally to focus on revolutionizing well integrity during the construction phase by bringing to market the first ever integration of managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions and automated well control technology.

“This unprecedented collaboration will leverage digitalization and automation to enable operators to achieve more from their projects in the safest way possible, while having the confidence their wells will be drilled and constructed with the highest level of integrity available in the market today,” Kevin Fisher, Vice President of Managed Pressure Drilling at Weatherford, said.

As part of the MoU, Safe Influx will combine its automated well control technology with Weatherford’s portfolio of MPD products and services. This integrated offering will automate the mitigation of drilling hazards while drilling in the most efficient manner possible. This cooperation creates market-expansion opportunities, allowing both companies to expand their capabilities and resources.

“Safe Influx automated well control technology has a revolutionary role in the managed pressure and conventional drilling markets by dramatically reducing our industry’s exposure to human factors,” Bryan Atchison, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Safe Influx, said.

“Working as one team, and leveraging Weatherford’s global MPD leadership, Safe Influx will unlock the full potential of managed pressure drilling,” Phil Hassard, Co-Founder and Technical Director for Safe Influx, added.