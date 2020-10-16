Weatherford delivers 22-ft window in a single trip for ultra-deepwater well

Weatherford announced its Shallow Angle QuickCut System successfully achieved a 12 ¼-in. casing sidetrack, delivering a 22-ft window in a single trip for an ultra-deepwater well in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The operator contacted Weatherford to perform a Gulf of Mexico ultra-deepwater exit in a 12 ¼-in. heavy wall casing,” said Chip Miller, Vice President, North America Geozone, Weatherford. “This successful 12 ¼-in. sidetrack casing became an industry first, made even more complicated by the need to achieve a dogleg low enough for production packers to safely pass through the resulting window.”

Weatherford and the operator deployed the Shallow Angle QuickCut with MultiCatch Anchor and milled the 22-ft casing window and 15-ft rat hole in a single trip.

“This industry-first serves as a best practice for successfully exiting heavy wall casing, opening up a contingency scenario that was previously not feasible while at the same time, allowing operators to tap into bypassed reservoir sections safely and efficiently,” Mr Miller said.