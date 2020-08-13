Weatherford, INT expand collaboration to create 2D, 3D real-time well visualization

Weatherford announced a strengthened collaboration with upstream data visualization provider INT to provide real-time well visualization in both 2D and 3D. Weatherford will embed INT’s IVAAP framework into the Weatherford Centro digital well delivery software, advancing its data visualization capabilities.

“Weatherford’s selection of the IVAAP framework for their Centro software is extremely exciting for INT,” said Dr Olivier Lhemann, President of INT. “Centro is leading the industry-wide digital transformation as part of a new generation of applications built fully in HTML5. It is both highly collaborative and powerful, but still very user-friendly. INT has worked with Weatherford for many years and we are proud to be part of their innovative approach to integrating data and analytics within a single platform.”

Weatherford Centro digital well delivery software offers exceptional workflows that seamlessly integrate every element of an operator’s well data, allowing team members from any global location to access, share, and store all vital project information at any time. Combining Centro’s advanced data visualization capabilities with the IVAAP framework provides real-time well visualization in 2D and 3D.

“Weatherford provides digital solutions that help our customers reduce costs and increase operational efficiency,” Gustavo Urdaneta, Drilling Software Global Manager at Weatherford, said. “The proven E&P data visualization and open architecture design was a critical factor in selecting the IVAAP framework to enhance the value of user centric visualizations in our well delivery software.”