Weatherford signs 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Company

Weatherford announced it has signed an 18-month contract with the Iraqi Drilling Company to provide services and project management for the drilling and completion of 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

“Signing this contract between IDC and Weatherford is a great accomplishment for both parties,” Basim M. Khudair, General Director for IDC, said. “It sets the right ground for our mutual and constructive joint cooperation in the future.”

IDC will provide rigs, civil works and drilling services; Weatherford will provide project management and all other associated services. The operation will be performed with four rigs provided by IDC.

“This joint operation with IDC is an honor for Weatherford. Together, IDC and Weatherford will work as one team, providing project management solutions that deliver efficient and effective execution of the contract,” Frederico Justus, President, International Operations, Weatherford, said.