Weatherford signs contract with major independent operator in Argentina

Weatherford announced it has been awarded a two-year, $15 million contract with a major independent operator in Argentina. Weatherford will provide 146 surface pumping units, including the Maximizer II surface pumping unit and the Rotaflex 2.0 long-stroke pumping unit. Both will be deployed in critical and challenging mature fields in the Golfo San Jorge Basin to improve the operator’s production efficiency and performance.

“This award is the result of years of experience and collaboration with the operator in Argentina,” Franklin Cueto, Vice President, Artificial Lift Systems, Weatherford, said. “Tough market conditions demand a stronger focus on efficient, optimized production, and that is what we commit to deliver. This contract is a statement that Weatherford continues to deliver the industry’s highest level of continuous, dependable, and cost-effective performance for life-of-well durability.”

Weatherford surface pumping units are API 11E, API Q1, ISO, and CE/ATEX certified and are fully assembled and tested to meet quality assurance standards before shipping and installation.