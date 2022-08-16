Well-Safe awards North Sea plug and abandonment contract to Trendsetter

Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Trendsetter's Trident intervention system. (Source: Trendsetter Engineering)

Trendsetter Engineering announced a contract award by Well‐Safe to utilize the Trident Intervention System and technical services for UK North Sea Abandonments. The system will be deployed from Well‐Safe’s Guardian rig to conduct a 320-day multi‐well P&A campaign.

“We are excited to work with Well‐Safe to bring TRIDENT to the North Sea for plug and abandonment operations,” said Mike Cargol, Vice President of Rentals & Services for Trendsetter Engineering. “We look forward to providing our value‐added intervention services and are eager to identify additional opportunities for collaboration for our two companies.”

“Trendsetter is an ambitious partner with a strong track record of technical delivery around the world,” said Neil Ferguson, Operations Director at Well‐Safe Solutions. “Adding this capability to the Well‐Safe Guardian unlocks considerable operational improvements and time savings for our clients during well intervention operations.”

