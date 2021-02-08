Well-SENSE announces new CEO

Aberdeen-based downhole sensing technology specialist Well-SENSE has appointed Annabel Green as its new CEO. Ms Green joins the business from Tendeka, where she held senior strategic and product line management roles for the last nine years, most recently as Chief Technology Officer.

With more than 25 years’ oil and gas experience, Ms Green has developed her career with a focus on driving business performance by delivering and commercializing new technologies to address significant industry challenges. During her time with Tendeka, she built an industry-leading downhole technology portfolio to improve the performance of new and existing wells through a combination of monitoring, analysis and in-well control solutions.

She joined Tendeka from Weatherford, where she spent more than 14 years in technical completion and wireline intervention roles, and prior to this she worked at Schlumberger as a wireline field engineer. Ms Green has worked across many global oil and gas regions, holds several patents, is the co-author of a number of SPE papers and graduated from Leeds University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Over the past 18 months, the company’s FiberLine Intervention technology has been deployed both onshore and offshore around the world. It provides both pressure surveys and distributed fiber-optic sensing, which is efficiently deployed as bare fiber and quickly delivers a complete picture of a well using temperature or acoustic profiling.

Well-SENSE is part of Aberdeen’s FrontRow Energy Technology Group, which is focused on nurturing new technology to provide practical solutions to current oil and gas challenges