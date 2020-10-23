Welltec to collaborate on near-field enhanced geothermal systems

Welltec has been awarded a crucial role in a project funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and led by the University of Oklahoma to illustrate that near-field enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) can be successfully deployed.

Welltec will be utilizing its extensive expertise from completions and interventions in the oil and gas sector to demonstrate that low permeability or unproductive geothermal wells can also be turned into highly productive assets using EGS techniques. This will be achieved via the application of Welltec Annular Barrier (WAB) technology.

The collaboration will see Welltec’s direct involvement in the Wells of Opportunity (WOO) project at the Coso Geothermal Field, further supporting FORGE objectives (Frontier Observation for Research in Geothermal Energy) to enable cutting-edge research, drilling and technology testing to identify a replicable commercial pathway to EGS.

“This is the second DOE project where a WAB has been selected as the preferred method for geothermal zonal isolation,” Ricardo Vasques, VP Engineering, Welltec, said. “These awards will position the WAB as a ground-breaking technology for open-hole zonal isolation in geothermal environments and will ensure participation in additional DOE-funded projects.”

“The all-metal WAB is being developed for the ongoing DOE-Welltec project where it will be applied as an integral part of the enhanced zonal isolation system for the EGS application in manmade reservoirs,” Mr Vasques added. “The WABs will be deployed as part of the lower completion and will enable a precisely controlled hydro-thermo-chemical effective stimulation to enhance productivity from geothermal wells.”

In one of three projects totaling up to $10.4 million, the introduction of WAB technology will enable the controlled manipulation of hydraulic pressure, thermal stress, and geochemical dissolution, with the stimulated volume monitored via micro-seismic, tracer, and production data.

With FORGE having previously shown these considerations to be incredibly challenging, this will be a major step in well completions technology development and stimulation design, aided by utilizing advanced modeling to account for thermal stress factors, chemistry and fluid pressure.

According to the DOE, the research and development conducted through these selections will improve the tools, technologies, and methodologies used to explore, identify, access, create, and manage EGS resources, which are critical to reducing development costs and risks.

The Coso Geothermal Field is located in the eastern portion of central California where Welltec will also collaborate with the Coso Operating Company and GeoLogica – it is expected that activities will run at least until 2022.