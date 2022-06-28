Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Westwood: High rig utilization, increasing dayrates expected in multiple offshore regions in near term

Jun 28, 2022
0 365 Less than a minute

The offshore drilling market is seeing an undeniable boost this year. An increase in drilling demand, coupled with long-term trends of declining marketed rig supply, have lifted global utilization levels to highs not seen in at least eight years, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. This, in turn, is starting to drive dayrates higher as well. In this interview with DC from the IADC World Drilling 2022 Conference in Paris, Terry Childs, Head of Rig Logix at Westwood, gives his outlook on both the global supply of marketed rigs and on dayrates. He also discusses which key regions should drive near-term deepwater drilling activity.

Jun 28, 2022
0 365 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

New drilling automation platform optimizes steering, aids real-time decisions

Jul 16, 2019

Trendsetter Engineering TC7 Connection System makes a splash

Aug 28, 2018

GE research shows disconnect between digital outlook and company readiness

Oct 26, 2017

Halliburton introduces automated drilling telemetry service

Sep 30, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button