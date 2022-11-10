Global and Regional MarketsNewsVideos

Wicklund: oil and gas expected to maintain dominant share of global energy mix despite renewables push

Nov 10, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Even as governments push for greater renewable energy production on the road to a low-emissions future, oil and gas remains as the primary force in the global energy mix, and oil and gas demand should increase over the next few years, said Jim Wicklund of Wickland & Associates. Among other things, European energy security concerns in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have countries looking to boost imports from other parts of the world. Mr Wicklund said the US, in particular, is well suited to make up the post-Ukraine global supply shortfall through LNG exports, but a few hurdles remain to help producers realize that potential. In this interview with DC from the 2022 IADC Annual General Meeting in New Orleans, La. on 4 November, Mr Wicklund speaks about how oil and gas fits into the future energy mix, as well as the reasons why natural gas pipeline approvals will be a critical issue for US-based producers in the immediate future.

Nov 10, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Video webinar airing 22 May: New approaches to site access minimize cost, risk and impact

May 12, 2014

Industry urged to support new skills strategy to safeguard jobs and up-skill for digital transformation

May 10, 2018

Anadarko makes discovery in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin

Feb 8, 2011

Shale gas panel: Industry must engage, educate public to win trust

Apr 11, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button