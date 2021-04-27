IADC encourages members to review and submit comments on ISO’s draft offshore conductor standard

As the US representative body to the ISO, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is seeking comments on ISO TC 67 SC 4’s Draft International Standard: 3421, Offshore conductor design, setting depth, and installation.

IADC members are highly encouraged to review this document and record any related/necessary comments on the ISO comment template. Please send completed comment templates to Jim Rocco, IADC Senior Director – Government & Industry Affairs – Offshore, at jim.rocco@iadc.org prior to 1 June 2021.

IADC member comments will be compiled and forwarded to API, the US Technical Advisory Group coordinator for upstream, and submitted to ANSI for delivery to ISO.

Any questions related to this request may also be sent to Mr Rocco.

Click here to download associated documents.

New study published on BSEE offshore inspection program

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has published a report, commissioned by the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), that evaluates BSEE’s offshore oil and gas inspection program and overall mission to promote offshore safety and environmental protection.

The report provided findings and recommendations for BSEE to enhance its inspection program in five ways: to make it more outcome oriented, more data-informed, more holistic in the treatment of risk, more discerning of opportunities and challenges associated with new technologies, and more adaptable to a changing offshore landscape.

For example, related to the goal of making the inspection program more outcome-oriented, the study found that BSEE’s focus on inspecting every offshore facility at least once per year places a premium on inspection speed. “The ‘output’ of inspections tends to be measured in the number of components inspected and violations detected,” the report stated. The recommendation was to focus on BSEE’s mission to prevent workplace safety incidents and catastrophic events, with the support of validated risk modeling. It also pointed out that BSEE’s Risk-Based Inspection programs are only a supplemental element of the overall inspection program.

Another finding, around BSEE’s goal to treat risk more holistically, was that its inspections remain centered on physical components and equipment, while insufficient attention is given to human system integration. The recommendation was for BSEE to reshape its inspection and SEMS audit and oversight programs so they learn from one another and work in concert. The inspection and SEMS audit programs currently function along separate tracks, missing out on opportunities to inform one another for continual improvement, the report stated.

Click here to access the full report.

API announces MOU’s for Guyana and Africa

API recently announced two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in March. The first is with the Center for Local Business Development in Guyana and the second with the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

The first MOU establishes a framework for collaboration and for using API programs to enhance health, safety, security and environmental protection in Guyana’s energy sector.

Over the past two years, API and the center have identified opportunities for collaboration on training that supports local business and workforce development for the oil and natural gas industry and builds the technical capacity of Guyanese firms to compete in the sector.

Focus areas for the two organizations include:

• Expanding training and implementation of the API Specifications Q1 and Q2 quality management systems;

• Sharing information and expanding training related to health, safety, security and the environment;

• Developing API-U courses and instructor-led training for Guyanese companies;

• Implementing the API Individual Certification Program in Guyana;

• Training local businesses on API’s 2D standard series, Training for Offshore Pedestal-Mounted Crane Riggers, Operators, and Inspectors; and

• Providing updates on regulation affecting the oil industry in Guyana

The second MOU, with AEC, focuses on capacity-building initiatives and standardization to enhance safety, environmental protection and sustainability in African countries producing natural gas and oil. This is API’s first partnership with an African-based organization.

Focus areas include:

• Development of training programs and seminars;

• Coordination, collaboration and sharing of the natural gas and oil industry’s practices for environmental, health, safety, security and sustainability; and

• Organization of joint forums, conferences, roundtables and workshops about energy issues and the continued multifaceted uses of natural gas in the world’s energy future.

NOIA elects Tim Duncan of Talos Energy as Chairman

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) Board of Directors has elected Tim Duncan, President & CEO of Talos Energy, as Chairman for the 2021-22 term. Paul Danos, Owner, President and CEO of Danos, as was elected as Vice Chairman.

NOIA President Erik Milito said, “The offshore energy industry continuously lifts society in so many ways. The leadership from Tim and Paul will help NOIA continue to advocate successfully for the promise of American offshore energy. Our industry delivers energy, jobs and growth in a way that drives innovation and emissions reductions efforts. As the world returns to normalcy, the need for safely and reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind energy has never been greater.”