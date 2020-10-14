Wood secures $75 million contract with Equinor to support Mariner field operations

Wood has secured a new contract to support Equinor‘s operations at the Mariner field in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Wood has entered into a three-year agreement to deliver operations, maintenance, modifications, and offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit. The agreement, valued at around $75 million, will run for three years from January 2021 through to Q4 2023, with options to extend.

“We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Equinor to include support for their operations at the pioneering Mariner field,” said Craig Shanaghey, President of Wood’s Operations Services Business in Europe and Africa. “Wood has a long-standing track record of partnering with our clients to deliver safe, reliable, and optimized operations in the UKCS, and we look forward to extending that to include Mariner by leveraging our deep operational knowledge, experience, and digital capability.”

“Mariner is still in its early years of production and, with Wood’s ambition to realize a digitally enabled future, we see excellent potential to explore new opportunities that will promote a lifetime of sustainable and responsible operations at the field,” Mr Shanaghey added.

The Mariner field is Equinor’s first operated development in the UK North Sea. The contract builds upon Wood’s recent agreements with Equinor on the Kollsnes gas processing facility and Breidablikk tie-back development in Norway. The work will be delivered by Wood’s Aberdeen-based onshore and offshore teams, with support from its global engineering community.